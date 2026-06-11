Worli BMW Hit-&-Run Case: Mumbai Court Frames Charges Against Mihir Shah & Father Rajesh Shah | file pic

Mumbai: A sessions court on Wednesday framed charges against Mihir Shah and his driver Rajrushi Bidwat for culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the 2024 BMW hit-and-run case, paving the way for trial. The court also rejected the discharge plea filed by Mihir’s father, Rajesh Shah, and charged him with intentional destruction of evidence.

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On July 7, 2024, Mihir allegedly rammed his BMW into a scooter in Worli. The rider, Pradip Nakhwa, sustained several injuries, while his wife Kaveri, who was riding pillion, was dragged for one and-a-half km on the bonnet and died. Bidwat, who was in the car at the time, was arrested the same day. Mihir allegedly fled after the incident and was arrested on July 9, 2024.

In its order, the court noted that the accused were arrested only after Nakhwa “garnered all his courage and stood up and took note that the fleeing car was a white colour BMW with number plate”. The prosecution also relied on CCTV footage from the road where the accident took place.

The prosecution sought to charge Rajesh Shah for destruction of evidence, alleging that despite knowing Mihir’s drunken condition and having reason to believe that an offence had been committed, he intentionally helped him avoid arrest and medical examination.

Rajesh’s lawyer, Nitin Sejpal, argued that his client did not cause the disappearance of evidence or give false information to screen the offender. He submitted that Rajesh cooperated with the investigation but was arrested despite the absence of incriminating material against him.

The court held that Mihir and Bidwat had intention or knowledge that their act could cause bodily injury or death to Kaveri. It said the allegations attracted Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with offences under the Motor Vehicles Act.