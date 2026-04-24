Worli BMW Hit-And-Run: Mumbai Sessions Court Refuses To Release Car Of Accused Mihir Shah, Cites Risk Of Evidence Tampering

Mihir Shah, the accused in hit-and-run case | File Photo

Mumbai, April 24: The sessions court has refused to release the BMW car used in a hit-and-run in Worli in July 2024, allegedly involving Mihir Shah, son of a Palghar-based politician, stating there is a possibility of misuse or destruction of evidence.

Details of the incident

On July 7, 2024, Shah allegedly rammed his BMW into a scooter in Worli, wherein rider Pradip Nakhwa sustained several injuries, while his wife Kaveri, who was riding pillion, was dragged for 1.5 km on the bonnet and died. Shah allegedly fled and was arrested two days later, while his driver Rajrishi Bidawat, who was in the car at the time, was arrested the same day.

Accused seeks vehicle custody

Shah sought the return of the car, which was seized at the time of the accident, claiming he needs custody of the vehicle for personal, business, and family purposes.

Prosecution opposes plea

The plea was opposed by the prosecution, which contended that there is a possibility of destruction of material evidence. The prosecution said it is a vital piece of evidence and, if released, the accused could dispose of or modify it.

Court cites risk of misuse

After considering all pleadings, the court noted, “Prima facie, considering the mode and manner of the alleged incident and its subsequent impact, the vehicle is like a weapon which resulted in the unfortunate death of Kaveri; the possibility of reuse or misuse of the seized vehicle or destruction of related material evidence cannot be ruled out.”

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“Considering the nature of the alleged incident, the role played by the applicant/accused, including its gravity and consequences, the relief claimed is not considerable,” the court said, rejecting Shah’s plea.

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