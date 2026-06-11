Complaint Filed With Mumbai Police For Cyber Probe Into CJP's Instagram Follower And Engagement Patterns |

Mumbai: A complaint has been submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner seeking a cyber investigation into the Instagram account of CJP, citing alleged irregularities in follower growth and engagement patterns that have raised questions about the authenticity of the account's digital metrics.

Advocate's Representation

Advocate Arvind Singh, in a written representation addressed to the Mumbai Police, requested that cyber crime authorities conduct an impartial inquiry into what he described as "suspicious digital patterns" observed on the publicly accessible Instagram account.

According to the complaint, an independent cyber security researcher conducted a preliminary analysis of publicly available data associated with the account over a continuous period and documented several unusual trends.

Follower Fluctuations

The observations cited in the complaint include significant fluctuations in follower count within a short span of time, a sudden decline in a substantial number of followers over consecutive days, and a rapid restoration or increase in followers shortly thereafter. The complainant has alleged that such patterns warrant verification by competent authorities to determine whether the growth was organic or influenced by artificial means.

The complaint further points to apparent irregularities in publicly visible engagement metrics on certain posts. It claims that some photographs and videos uploaded on the account registered abrupt and substantial increases in likes within unusually short periods, raising questions about the nature of the engagement.

Reasonable Suspicion

While clarifying that these observations do not constitute proof of any wrongdoing, Singh stated that they create reasonable suspicion and justify an independent examination by cyber authorities.

"The researcher has preserved screenshots, timelines, records and other supporting material reflecting these observations. Copies of such material may be produced before the competent authority if required," the complaint states.

Transparency Request

The representation notes that technical information such as follower acquisition records, account activity logs, traffic sources and related platform-level data remain exclusively in the custody of Instagram and its parent company Meta. Therefore, the actual facts can only be established through a lawful inquiry and access to records available with the platform.

"In the interest of transparency and public confidence, it is requested that the matter be examined by the competent cyber crime authorities and, if deemed appropriate, necessary information be sought from the concerned platform through due process of law," the complaint reads.

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The complainant emphasized that the representation does not seek to prejudge any individual, organization or account holder and is intended solely to facilitate an impartial verification of the observed digital activity.

The issue has attracted attention in political circles after CJP's Instagram account reportedly surpassed the follower count of the Bharatiya Janata Party's account within a short period, prompting speculation and debate over the authenticity of the growth.

Singh has urged Mumbai Police to conduct a forensic examination of the account's follower base, engagement patterns and other relevant digital records to ascertain the factual position.

As of now, no official response has been issued by CJP regarding the allegations. Police authorities have also not disclosed whether a formal inquiry has been initiated on the basis of the complaint.

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