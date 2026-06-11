Turbhe Police Register Criminal Case Against Dumper Drivers For Illegal Dumping Of Mud Into Abandoned Quarry In Pawane MIDC | Photo Credits - Amrita Bhattacharjee

Navi Mumbai: Turbhe Police have registered a criminal case against two dumper drivers and several unidentified vehicle owners for allegedly dumping mud and silt illegally into an abandoned quarry in the Pawane MIDC industrial area, creating a potential safety hazard for workers employed in nearby factories.

Complaint Filed

The FIR was filed following a complaint lodged by Roshan Raman Mhatre (36), a resident of Sarsole in Nerul who works as a clerk. The case pertains to an incident reported around 1.30 pm on June 9 at an old stone quarry located on a hill overlooking several industrial units in Pawane MIDC.

According to police, the accused allegedly transported and dumped large quantities of mud and silt into the disused quarry without authorization. The dumped material subsequently flowed downhill towards adjoining industrial premises, including Arc & Fusion India Pvt. Ltd., RK Industries, Hexeggies Pvt. Ltd., and plots C-36 and C-108, causing concern among factory operators and workers.

Accused Identified

The police have identified Bhim Sondare, driver of dumper MH-48-DC-9930, and Mohit, driver of dumper MH-43-CE-3899, as accused in the case. Several other unidentified drivers and vehicle owners suspected of participating in the dumping activity have also been booked.

During an inspection conducted by civic authorities after reports of mud spreading into the industrial zone, officials discovered dumpers allegedly involved in the operation. While no injuries or casualties were reported, some vehicles reportedly became trapped in the flowing silt.

Hazardous Conditions

“The accumulation of mud created hazardous conditions in the area and posed a threat to the safety and health of workers employed in nearby factories. Although no one was injured, a few vehicles got stuck in the silt. The presence of the dumpers was detected during an inspection by civic authorities, following which a complaint was registered,” said the police officer.

Police are now investigating the involvement of other vehicle owners and drivers connected to the dumping operation. Authorities are also examining whether environmental norms and safety regulations were violated during the unauthorised disposal of the excavated material.

Further investigation is underway.

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