Scout, Tiger & Bolt To Now Guard Navi Mumbai Airport; CISF Inducts The Canine Trio With A Heartfelt Ceremony | CISF

Mumbai: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has strengthened its security apparatus at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) by inducting three highly trained canines into its specialised K9 unit. The trio of male dogs were formally welcomed into the force during a dedicated induction ceremony held at the airport on Wednesday.

Ceremonial Welcome

The new recruits -- Scout, Tiger, and Bolt -- were given a ceremonial welcome at the airport to mark their transition from trainees to official members of the force. After a celebratory cake cutting ceremony, all the three K9s showcased their discipline, agility, and specialised operational capabilities through a live demonstration, proving their readiness to handle the rigorous demands of aviation security.

The ceremony was attended by top aviation and security officials, including NMIA's chief airport officer Subhash Murikenchery and CISF's deputy inspector general Sunit Sharma, who is the chief airport security officer NMIA.

Security Milestone

​The event marked a significant step in the deployment of security measures at the secondary airport for the Mumbai metropolitan region. The deployment of specialised K9 units is a crucial component of the CISF's strategy to secure high-profile transit hubs. These dogs are trained to detect explosives, track contraband, and provide a visible deterrent to potential threats in high-footfall environments.

​"The event highlighted the vital role of K9 units in strengthening aviation security. CISF remains committed to enhancing airport security through specialized training, advanced capabilities, and its highly skilled K9 teams," the central armed police force said in a statement.

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