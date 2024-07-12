Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Bar Staff Including Operator Questioned For More Than 10 Hours | FPJ

The state excise department on Friday raided Sai Prasad Kitchen and Bar at Kanchpada, Malad (W), in connection with the Worli hit-and-run horror of last Sunday.

The department got into the action mode after a police investigation revealed that the main accused Mihir Shah, 23, bought four bottles of Budweiser strong beer from the bar around 3am, which is illegal as per the rules and regulations. The preliminary investigation revealed that the licence of the bar is in the name of a woman while one Ravi Shetty runs the bar on behalf of the licence holder.

The investigators also found that there are CCTVs installed inside and outside the bar but Shetty claimed that they were not working. The excise department team questioned the entire staff of the bar including Shetty for more than 10 hours inside the bar premises.

As per sources, the bar has violated the rules and regulations of the excise department, by keeping it open after 1.30am and providing alcohol to accused Mihir Shah. The bar will also be seized, and the licence may be suspended.

According to local residents, the bar is more than 30 years old and the management keeps the bar open till 4.30am for parcels of liquor as well as for dining inside the bar illegally. According to an employee, the bar has two sections: AC and Non-AC, with three employees in the Non-AC part and two in the AC portion, which begins at 7pm.

The FPJ team also visited at the location and witnessed that, the notice of serving hard drinks above 25 age, has been put up on the walls of the bar on Wednesday afternoon after the arrest of Mihir Shah. Also, many small illegal snack corners are open on the footpath just in front of the bar for people who drink alcohol openly on the street at night.

On July 7, at 5.30, Mihir Shah, driving a speeding BMW collided with a scooter near Atria Mall Worli, dragged a 45-year-old woman Kaveri Nakhva to her death over 1.5 kilometres from Ceejay House to Worli sea face even after the husband Pradeep Nakhva, 50, was shouting to stop the vehicle.

ey points of investigation

Mihir Shah bought four bottles of Budweiser strong beer from the bar around 3am, violating regulations

Bar’s license is in a woman’s name, but Ravi Shetty manages operations on her behalf

Despite CCTV cameras being installed, they were claimed to be non-functional during the incident

Bar allegedly stayed open past 1.30am, illegally serving alcohol to Mihir Shah

Residents say bar has been operating for over 30 years, often serving alcohol late into the night