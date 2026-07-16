World Youth Skills Day: Vedanta Says It Has Empowered 20 Lakh People Through Skilling Initiatives In 6 Years |

Mumbai: Marking World Youth Skills Day, Vedanta Group on Thursday said it has empowered nearly 20 lakh people through its skill development and livelihood initiatives over the past six years, with a focus on creating employment opportunities, promoting entrepreneurship and strengthening rural livelihoods.

The company said its skilling ecosystem spans vocational and technical training, women-led entrepreneurship, agriculture, sports-based skill development and youth empowerment programmes. The initiatives are aligned with the Centre's Skill India Mission, Kaushal Bharat Abhiyan and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship's efforts to enhance employability and economic growth.

Vedanta said its flagship social impact programme, Nand Ghar, has expanded to 15,000 modernised anganwadi centres across 17 states. Besides providing early childhood education, nutrition and healthcare support, the centres also serve as hubs for women's skill development, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and livelihood generation.

The company said it has trained more than 46,000 young people through its industry-focused skilling programmes since 2016. Training is delivered through 25 Skill Development Centres across states where Vedanta operates, covering sectors such as manufacturing, digital services, hospitality, entrepreneurship and drone technology.

According to the company, women account for 51 per cent of the trainees. Supported by nearly 200 placement partners, the programmes have achieved an 80 per cent placement rate, with successful candidates securing an average annual salary package of more than ₹2 lakh.

Vedanta said its skilling initiatives are implemented in partnership with several government programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), PM Vishwakarma, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the Skill India Impact Bond (SIIB), the Mukhyamantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (MMKVY) and the Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA).

The company highlighted success stories from its programmes, including Odisha's Sarita Sahu, who secured employment in the hospitality sector after completing training at a Vedanta Skill Development Centre, and Rajasthan's Jitendra Singh, who became a certified drone pilot and entrepreneur, providing precision agriculture services to farmers.

Vedanta said its region-specific initiatives across businesses, including Vedanta Aluminium, Hindustan Zinc, BALCO and Vedanta Oil & Gas, are designed to address local employment opportunities while building a skilled and future-ready workforce. The company added that it would continue investing in community-led skilling programmes to support inclusive economic growth and sustainable livelihoods across the country.



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