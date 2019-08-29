Workers’ hunger strike continues as talks with Shiv Sena & BEST flounder

Mumbai: Even after resorting to an indefinite hunger strike by the BEST union workers, the BEST administration has not taken any concrete decision to meet the demands of the agitating workers.

Shashank Rao, BEST union leader, said the BEST administration and Shiv Sena have no concerns for the workers, and the workers will continue with their hunger strike.

The talks of Uddhav Thackeray about the Seventh Pay Commission is just a trap for the employees. So, we will not call off the strike until our demands are met.

Despite the assurance of salary contract which is pending for a long time, the BEST employees and leaders of Kriti Samiti, who were upset over non-payment, have gone on an indefinite strike from Tuesday night.

A meeting was held on Matoshree on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Uddhav Thackeray, Mayor, Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, BEST General Manager Surendra Bagde, Guardian minister Subhash Desai, Shiv Sena Legislative Council leader Anil Parab among others.

After the meeting, Uddhav Thackeray said that the BEST employees should be given salary as per the Seventh Pay Commission. After this, there was a conversation between Shashank Rao, BEST General Manager and Shashank Ral but due to no positive outcome, the BEST workers decided to continue with their hunger strike.