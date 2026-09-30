'Won't Proceed With Funeral Until Attackers Are Arrested': Pradeep Purnekar's Brother Demands Justice For Sena (UBT) Leader |

Thane: Following the death of Shiv Sena (UBT) division head Pradeep Purnekar in Thane, his brother Jainath Purnekar, on Tuesday, alleged that unless the culprits behind his brother's murder are caught, they won't proceed with the funeral procession.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jainath stated that the entire incident was a politically motivated attack involving a rival. Giving details about the incident, he alleged that the incident occurred at around 9:32 pm on Tuesday.

“We were out collecting donations; about 5 minutes later, I received a message. We took him to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead,” he added.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Thane firing incident, brother of Pradeep Purnekar, Jainath Purnekar says, "... The incident happened around 9 PM. We were out collecting donations; about 5 minutes later, I received a message. We took him to the hospital, but the doctors declared… pic.twitter.com/PdoZtOZHAV — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2026

Family seeks answers over attack

He even stated that police have arrested some suspects in connection with the attack. “The main question is: Who planned the attack, who ordered it, and who is behind it?" he added.

Further speaking to reporters, Jainath alleged that he was an ex-corporator and said, “We only want justice; we don't want, like other cases, this case also to be buried under the files.”

Stressing the fact that until the attackers behind the incident are caught and are behind bars, the family won't move ahead with the funeral procession.

Who was Pradeep Purnekar?

According to reports, Pradeep Purnekar, also known as Balu, was a prominent leader of the Opposition in Thane's Manpada-Manorama Nagar locality. He worked as a grassroots leader and was widely known for his active local engagement and strong party backing; his sudden and brutal assassination right outside his office has left his political network and local supporters deeply shaken.

Key suspects arrested

The latest development in the matter indicates that law enforcement authorities have confirmed the arrest of key suspects following the brazen shooting and assault in the Manpada-Manorama Nagar area.

As the investigation into the case continues, the region remains under fear and questions regarding safety concerns arise as it comes under the rule of state Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/