'Won’t be surprised if Mumbai goes to Gujarat': Nana Patole attacks Shinde-Fadnavis govt on Vedanta-Foxconn project

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | ANI Photo

Amid the political blame game over Maharashtra losing out on the mega Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project to Gujarat, state Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said he won’t be surprised if Mumbai goes to Gujarat in future.

A day after Vedanta-Foxconn signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to set up the project, which was once proposed in Maharashtra, a political blame game began with the Opposition accusing the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government of failing to safeguard the economic interests of the state.

“This project has gone to Gujarat because BJP leaders in Maharashtra are more interested in pleasing their bosses in Delhi. They want the blessings of their leaders from Gujarat to continue. I won’t be surprised if Mumbai goes to Gujarat tomorrow. Such a situation has arisen in Maharashtra,” said Patole.

He attacked the Central and Maharashtra governments, in which BJP is a major partner, over inflation and unemployment.

The Congress leader alleged that ration shops in as many as 15 districts in Maharashtra do not have stock.

“Stock in ration shops in other districts is about to exhaust, but the Central government has refused to help. Should the poor live without food?” questioned Patole.

