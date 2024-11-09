'Won't Allow Maharashtra To Become An ATM For 'Mahaghotalebaaj,' Says PM Modi, Taking Jibe At Maha Vikas Aghadi

PM Modi Addressing A Poll Rally For Mahayuti Candidates In Akola | X @Narendra Modi

Akola: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the BJP-led Mahayuti will not allow Maharashtra to become an ATM for the ‘Mahaghotalebaaj (most corrupt)’ people of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

He claimed that the entire nation knows that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) stands for corruption.

Unparalleled energy at the rally in Akola! Maharashtra stands firmly with the NDA.https://t.co/DjfwmpORDQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2024

PM Modi Steps Up His Attack On The MVA

In his speech at the poll rally for the Mahayuti candidates in Akola, PM Modi stepped up his attack on the MVA (comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT and NCP-SP) saying that “it stands for multi-crore scams, for extortion and token money. It stands for transfer posting racket and is completely immersed in scandals, loot and corruption.”

The PM chose to target the Congress in particular and the MVA in general when the Mahayuti comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is leaving no stone unturned to come back to power in the state.

“The Congress Party knows that the weaker the country is, the stronger the Congress will be. That is why it is the nature of Congress to make different castes fight. Since Independence, the Congress never allowed our Dalit community to unite. The Congress also kept our ST community divided into different castes. The Congress gets irritated on hearing the name OBCs. To ensure that the OBC community does not have a separate identity, the Congress has played various games,” claimed the Prime Minister.

He further said, “The Congress wants that different castes of SC society keep fighting and quarreling among themselves. Because the Congress knows that if different castes of SC society keep fighting among themselves, their voice will get dispersed, their votes will get dispersed and as soon as this happens, the way will be paved for Congress to come to power.”

PM Modi Comments On The Present Political Situation In Jammu & Kashmir

Commenting on the present political situation in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Prime Minister said, “Today, the country is concerned about another sensitive issue. In the J&K Legislative Assembly, Congress and its allies have passed a proposal to restore Article 370. I ask you, should Article 370 be reinstated in Jammu and Kashmir?”

To this, the people gathered at the rally shouted “no” saying that they would not allow the reinstatement of Article 370 in J&K.

He alleged that Congress and its allies neither care about Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution, nor the courts nor the sentiments of the country.

“From Nehru ji till today, the top family of the Congress has repeatedly insulted Baba Saheb Ambedkar. During the time of Congress, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was not given credit for any major work done by him,” he remarked.

Referring to the slew of schemes launched in agriculture and empowerment of farmers by the Centre and the Mahayuti government, the Prime Minister said, “Our resolve is that the farmer himself should be so empowered that he emerges as the hero of the country's progress! Therefore, we are increasing the income of the farmer and reducing their expenses. We started the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Mahayuti government gave its support to it. The result is that farmers of Maharashtra are getting Rs 12,000 annually.”

“The Congress is snatching away the rights of the Scheduled Caste community. Cheating on the SCs is both 'Chaal' and 'Charitra' of the Congress party. You all must remember that 'Ek Hai to Safe Hai' (if united we are safe),” said the Prime Minister urging the people to foil attempts to divide on the lines of castes, religion, and creed.

