Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rebels Mahesh Gaikwad And Varun Patil To Contest As Independent Candidates In Kalyan Seats

Two rebel leaders, Mahesh Gaikwad from Eknath Shinde, who led Shiv Sena in Kalyan East, and Varun Patil from BJP in Kalyan West were both in the election fray as independents. They were suspended from their respective parties for engaging in anti-party activities during the ongoing assembly elections. It is notable that Mahesh Gaikwad, along with nine functionaries from Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, was also suspended

Mahesh Gaikwad, who was injured in a gunshot by the incumbent MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, who was in jail, is now rebel, contesting election in the Kalyan East assembly. The BJP has fielded candidate Sulbha Gaikwad, the wife of the jailed Ganpat Gaikwad. Uddhav Thackeray-led UBT has fielded Dhanjay Bodare in the constituency. The rebel candidate Mahesh Gaikwad, a leader from Kalyan under Eknath Shinde-led Shivsena, has filed his nomination as an independent.

Gopal Landge, a leader from Eknath Shinde-led Shivsena, issued a statement mentioning that nine functionaries have not followed the party's orders, resulting in anti-party activities. They have been identified as Mahesh Gaikwad, Sushila Mali, Vishal Pawase, Rohit Dumane, Manoj Welmakar, Sharad Pawasw, Shankar Patil, Raju Bhati, Prashant Bote, and Vidya Kumawat.

Rebel Varun Patil, from BJP, who is contesting as an independent from Kalyan West, while incumbent MLA Vishwanath Bhoir from Eknath Shinde-led Shivsena is contesting in the same constituency. The BJP has suspended Varun Patil for six years, who is contesting as an independent candidate from the Kalyan West constituency in the November 20 Assembly. UBT fielded Sachin Basare in the same constituency.Narendra alias Nana Suryavanshi, the president of Kalyan BJP, issued a statement mentioning that Varun Patil has been suspended for six years from the party due to anti-party activities and has filed his nomination as an independent from Kalyan West.