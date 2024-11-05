Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Three Rebel Candidates From Kalyan & Bhiwandi Withdraw Their Candidatures, Two Still In Fray

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ferozepur BSP Candidate Booked For Recording Voting, Rajpura AAP MLA Gets Notice | Representational Image

Three rebel candidates from Kalyan and Bhiwandi constituencies filed nominations after being denied tickets by their respective parties. On November 4, three had withdrawn their nominations. While two rebel candidates - Varun Patil from BJP in Kalyan West and Mahesh Gaikwad from Eknath Shinde-led Shivsena in Kalyan East are still in the fray.

Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar from Kalyan West and Former UBT MLA Rupesh Mhatre from Bhiwandi East, who had filed nomination as an independent after the BJP and UBT denied a ticket to them, on Monday announced the withdrawal of their candidature from Kalyan West and Bhiwandi East assembly seat. Rebel candidate from BJP Varun Patil did not withdraw his nomination from Kalyan West. Rebel Eknath Shinde led Shivsena Mahesh Gaikwad to file his nomination as an independent and did not withdraw it.

The Mahayuti has nominated incumbent MLA Vishwanath Bhoir from the Kalyan West and the Samajwadi Party has nominated Raees Shaikh from the Bhiwandi East seat for the state assembly polls.

Rebel Congress Leader Sachin Pote Withdraws His Nomination

Rebel Congress leader Sachin Pote filed his nomination as an independent from Kalyan East. On Monday, he withdrew his nomination. In Kalyan East, BJP candidate Sulbha Ganpat Gaikwad, the wife of jailed incumbent MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, is running. Rebel Eknath Shinde led Shivsena Mahesh Gaikwad to file his nomination as an independent and did not withdraw it. UBT candidate Dhanajay Bodare is contesting from Kalyan East. There is a triangular fray in this assembly in Kalyan East among Sulbha Gaikwad, Dhanajay Bodare, and Mahesh Gaikwad.

In Ulhasnagar, a total of 26 candidates filed their nominations, seven of whom had withdrawn their nominations, and symbols have been given to 19 candidates.

In Bhiwandi East, a total of 17 candidates filed their nominations and six of these had withdrawn their nominations. The symbols have been given to eleven candidates.

In Kalyan Rural, a total of 14 candidates filed their nominations. Only one candidate had withdrawn his nomination.

In Kalyan East, a total of 24 candidates filed their nominations. Out of these, seven candidates withdrew their nomination.

In Kalyan West, a total of 24 candidates filed their nominations, and six candidates withdrew their nominations.