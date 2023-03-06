Women's Day in Pune: Now, free travel for women in PMPML's Tejaswini buses on 8th of every month | PMPML

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on the occasion of International Women's Day, will re-introduce the Tejaswini bus service with free travel for women on 8th of every month.

Tejaswini was introduced on March 8, 2018. Due to lack of response to this bus service, it was shut down during the COVID-19 period. It was decided to resume this service later. Now on the occasion of Women's Day, PMPML will ferry female passengers for free in the city.

PMPML will also give free travel service to women by 'Tejaswini' bus on 8th of every month.

International Women's Day (IWD) (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about Why equal opportunities aren't enough. People start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action.