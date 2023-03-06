e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWomen's Day in Pune: Now, free travel for women in PMPML's Tejaswini buses on 8th of every month

Women's Day in Pune: Now, free travel for women in PMPML's Tejaswini buses on 8th of every month

International Women's Day (IWD) (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Women's Day in Pune: Now, free travel for women in PMPML's Tejaswini buses on 8th of every month | PMPML

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) on the occasion of International Women's Day, will re-introduce the Tejaswini bus service with free travel for women on 8th of every month.

Tejaswini was introduced on March 8, 2018. Due to lack of response to this bus service, it was shut down during the COVID-19 period. It was decided to resume this service later. Now on the occasion of Women's Day, PMPML will ferry female passengers for free in the city.

PMPML will also give free travel service to women by 'Tejaswini' bus on 8th of every month. 

International Women's Day (IWD) (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. 

The aim of the IWD 2023 #EmbraceEquity campaign theme is to get the world talking about Why equal opportunities aren't enough. People start from different places, so true inclusion and belonging require equitable action. 

Read Also
International Women's Day: Telangana declares special casual leave for women employees on March 8
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mira-Bhayandar: Civic body crushes more than 80 hawker carts on Banegar Road using JCB

Mira-Bhayandar: Civic body crushes more than 80 hawker carts on Banegar Road using JCB

Pune: Sharad Pawar's confession on Kasba by-poll, says 'was unsure of Ravindra Dhangekar's victory...

Pune: Sharad Pawar's confession on Kasba by-poll, says 'was unsure of Ravindra Dhangekar's victory...

Darshan Solanki's death a suicide, no evidence of caste-based discrimination: IITB probe panel's...

Darshan Solanki's death a suicide, no evidence of caste-based discrimination: IITB probe panel's...

Inclusion of transgender in jobs and education: Maha govt to issue GR within week, amend police...

Inclusion of transgender in jobs and education: Maha govt to issue GR within week, amend police...

Mumbai: Western Railway to run 2 extra trains to handle Shab-E-Baraat rush; Details inside

Mumbai: Western Railway to run 2 extra trains to handle Shab-E-Baraat rush; Details inside