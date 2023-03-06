International Women's Day: Telangana declares special casual leave for women employees on March 8

Behind every successful woman, there are a lot of other women who helped her rise through the ranks, fight through discrimination, and become what she wanted. International Women's Day is observed on March 8 every year to celebrate the greatness, kindness, and contribution of all such women.

Every year on International Women’s Day we read stories about women’s empowerment, what women want, the real meaning of feminism, etc. But how often do we all think that women fight so many silent battles in their day-to-day lives without complaining? And how should we honour them?

The Telangana government has announced a special casual leave for women employees on the occasion of International Women’s Day which will be celebrated on March 8. The General Administration (services welfare) Department issued an order in this regard on Monday. Signed by Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, the order has asked all parties concerned to take the necessary action accordingly.

Every year International Women’s Day is driven by a theme pertaining to women. This year the theme for the UN International Women’s Day is ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality.’