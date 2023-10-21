Women Under 40 Make Up 25% Of Breast Cancer Cases: Report

Pixabay

Mumbai: Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer for women under the age of 40, according to the Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC).

Analysis of nearly 1,50,000 screenings over the past five years (2018 to 2023) has revealed that more than 25% of breast cancer diagnoses were made for women under 40, the ACC said.

In addition to this, the data also showed that the median age of breast cancer incidence among Indian women is almost 10 years earlier than in Western countries like the United States and Britain, the centre said. This highlights a critical need for increasing awareness and early intervention through screening and diagnosis among Indian women.

Health officials have attributed this significant shift in trend among Indian women to lifestyle factors such as smoking, drinking, a high-fat diet and a sedentary life.

“The growing tendency to opt for calorie-rich fast food, instead of fresh fruits and vegetables, is also a cause of concern. An imbalanced lifestyle can cause cancer. Moreover, the ever-increasing levels of pollution in metro cities has the capacity to put every dweller at risk. Even non-smokers are exposed to the harmful effects of smoking through polluted air. Over-exposure to chemicals such as bathroom cleaners, fertilisers or pesticides can put people at risk,” a doctor said.

Increasing need for breast cancer screening

Dr Sathya Sriram, CEO Preventive Health, Apollo, said: “There is a need for initiating regular breast cancer screening at the age of 40 years considering the shift in trend. However, the misconception that cancer is an improbable cause of health issues in younger age groups often results in delayed diagnoses, potentially leading to missed opportunities for early intervention, better outcomes and survival rates.”

A pan-India study conducted by AIIMS in August had also revealed that 30% of breast cancer cases were found in women under 40 – and this number is gradually increasing.

Dr Manjula Rao, Breast Cancer Specialist and Oncoplastic Surgeon, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC), said, “More than 60% of breast cancer patients in India present in more advanced stages, with increased breast cancer-related mortality when compared to the West, which reports lower mortality rate, despite higher incidence of the disease. This highlights the relevance of public awareness and breast cancer screening, which helps in early detection.”

“I would like to emphasise that early detection is paramount in the fight against breast cancer, and we have accomplished breast conservation rates 60% and are able to de-escalate therapy as per global evidence-based guidelines,” she said.

Key findings from Apollo screenings include:

• Earlier onset of breast cancer: A striking 25% of breast cancer cases among Indian women occurred at the age of 39 years or less. The recorded minimum age at the time of breast cancer diagnosis is 23 years.

• Consistent average age: Apollo’s data consistently indicated breast cancer diagnosis among Indian women is at an average age of 53 years, notably lower than the median age of 62 years in western countries like the USA and UK.

Median age (2018-2023): 53 years

Median age (2018-2021): 53 years

Median age (Jan 2022-Aug 2023): 52 years

• Significant positive predictive value: A notable 23% screened with mammography were found to have some abnormality and underwent further evaluation with histopathology. 11.2% of these were diagnosed with breast cancer.

