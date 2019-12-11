Woman rescued from inter-state human trafficking racket; six held

Mumbai: Kurar Police have rescued a 40-year-old Malad resident, who was kidnapped, sexually abused and pushed to human trafficking on the pretext of giving her a catering job. The crime came to light when the woman did not return home for two months and later the family received a ransom call. Police have arrested six people, including the mastermind, a woman who had promised her the catering job.

The 40-year-old woman was looking for a job that paid well and had accordingly spread the word to get any leads on job opportunities. A man introduced her to Kusum, a Kandivali resident, who lured her with a job offer in a catering company at Surat, Gujarat, on November 2, claiming she would be paid well. In a bid to earn extra cash, the woman accepted the offer.

Police said, on November 5, a man named Raju escorted the woman to Kosamb in Gujarat, where she stayed for four days. The woman was later taken to Ahmedabad by Kusum and Raju, who handed her over to Vijay. The next day she was escorted by Kusum, Raju and Vijay, who dropped her at Kavita's house for two days. Finally, all of them took the woman to Jhujhun in Rajasthan, and kept her in Krishna Kumar's house for 10 days, where she was 'paraded' before three to four men. When the woman enquired, she was told that she would be married off with one of them, and if she resisted, they would push her in prostitution.

Fearing being forced into flesh trade, on November 18, the woman was forcibly wedded with a Rajasthan-based Mukesh Kumar, 40, in a local temple, after which she was taken to an advocate to legalise the marriage. When the woman was staying with Mukesh, she kept pleading him to let her go as she was duped by these people. The woman kept saying that she has a husband and a son in Mumbai, who had no idea about the marriage. After a while when Mukesh lost it, he said, "I have purchased you for Rs 2 lakh. Why will I let you go?" The woman was shocked with this revelation and tried to escape on December 1, but was traced by the local villagers and returned to Mukesh, who sexually and physically assaulted her.

On December 2, Mukesh told the accused people about the woman's attempt to escape, after which Vivek alias Vicky dialled the woman's son and informed that his mother was kidnapped. The kidnappers asked for a ransom of Rs 2 lakh to free the woman. Panicked, the son and his father approached Kurar Police, who registered a case of kidnapping against the unidentified accused. Police traced the number and arrested Vicky, who revealed the whole plot and gave up the names of all the accused.

Acting on the information, the police sent a team to Rajasthan, where they went to rescue the woman, but were opposed by angry villagers, who protested against the woman's rescue operation. After quite a drama, local police were called for back-up and the woman was rescued on December 8. Police later arrested six persons for their involvement in an inter-state human trafficking racket.

The accused have been identified as Vivek alias Vicky Jaangid (22), Mukesh Kumar Jaangid (37), Pravin Kumar Jaangid (33) and Krishna Kumar from Rajasthan, and Kavita Jadhav alias Salma and Kusum alias Rekha from Surat. The accused were produced in a local magistrate court and were remanded in police custody till December 15. Further probe is underway to ascertain if the accused were involved in more such cases, the police said.