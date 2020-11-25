Woman hangs self due to her inability to bear kids

A 27-year-old housewife hanged herself in her parents' home at a Goregaon (W) highrise on Wednesday evening.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the woman was upset and depressed over her inability to bear children, following which she is suspected to have taken the drastic step.

Police said that the incident occurred in Galaxy Royal Apartment, around 6 pm, when the woman locked herself in the bedroom and committed suicide by hanging. When the woman failed to come out of the room for a long time, the door was broken into and she was found hanging by the ceiling fan. While she was rushed to a hospital, she was declared dead before arrival due to asphyxiation.

Goregaon Police have primarily registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and suspect no foul play in the case. Meanwhile, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot and statements of her parents' will be recorded.