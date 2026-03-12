Woman Gives Birth At Kasara Railway Station; Prompt Action By Locals, Officials & Medical Staff Wins Heart - VIDEO

Mumbai: In a remarkable show of humanity, a woman travelling to Bihar on the Mumbai Mail Express from CSMT to Howrah gave birth at Kasara Railway Station, touching hearts with the quick response of medical staff, residents, and railway officials.

The video of the swift response by the team was shared by Shaharnama News 24 on Instagram. According to the report, the woman, identified as Mamta Kumari, went into severe labour as the train halted at Kasara Raiwlay Station for engine addition.

The woman, who was travelling with her family, got down at the station, and residents, identified as Kalubai Chandrakant Lanna and Sarla Khandu Bhangir, immediately stepped forward to assist her. The Primary Health Centre Kasara was alerted, and Duty Nurse Sister Sonali Sagar Sangle arrived promptly to help with the delivery, while officials from the station and RPF ensured everything went smoothly.

The report added that despite limited medical equipment, the nurse successfully delivered the baby. According to the Shaharnama News 24 report, the woman was then safely taken to the health centre, and both mother and baby are stable.

Mumbai Man Helps Woman Deliver Baby

In October last year, Mumbai's Ram Mandir railway station captured a man’s extraordinary courage, where he helped save two lives. At around 1 am, a woman travelling on a local train went into labour, leading a bystander to act quickly and assist in delivering her baby right on the platform. The man's act reminded people of Rancho, Aamir Khan's role in his film, '3 Idiots', where he helped in delivering a baby in a scene, making him 'real-life Rancho.'

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/