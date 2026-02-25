Maharashtra: Baby Delivered Safely Inside State Transport Bus In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mother & Newborn Safe | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a relieving incident, a woman delivered a baby in a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in the Waluj area on Tuesday morning. The lives of the mother and the baby were saved due to the alertness shown by the driver and the conductor.

The delivery was successfully conducted by the medical officers and staff of the Waluj Health Centre with the help of the driver, conductor and residents. They are being congratulated and praised for their alertness.

According to the details, Gorakh Vitthal Gaikwad (30), a resident of Bodhare, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, is a sugarcane harvester. He, along with his wife Jyoti and children, had come to Sant Tukaram Maharaj Sugar Factory in Pune for work. As the sugarcane harvesting was over, he, along with his pregnant wife and children, was returning to their native place on Monday evening.

Initially, they were travelling in a tractor, but due to jerks in the vehicle, his wife developed labour pains. Hence, they continued their journey in an MSRTC bus from Chakan. However, the destination of the bus was Ahilyanagar.

Gaikwad tried to contact the Pune–Jalgaon ambulance service, but it was not available. Hence, they boarded a bus of the Jamner Depot (MH14 MH 6462). The bus reached the Waluj area at around 8.50am. Jyoti was experiencing severe labour pains.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, driver SM Mali, from Padadi, Jalgaon, and conductor AS Ambhore, from Akola, took the bus directly to the health centre at Waluj. As the condition of the woman was critical, medical officer Dr Prashant Date and nurse Usha Gaikwad decided to conduct the delivery in the bus itself.

Urmila Jadhav, Deepali Gaikwad, Pushpalata Jadhav and health assistant Sunil Mhaske assisted the medical team. The baby was delivered safely. Another bus was arranged for the remaining passengers.

Dr Date said, “It was difficult to take the pregnant woman out of the bus in that situation, and hence we made the decision to deliver the baby in the bus. The family members did not have any kind of documents; still, the treatment was done considering the humanitarian approach and responsibility. The delivery was made safely. Now, the mother and the baby are in good condition.”