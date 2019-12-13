Woman attempts suicide in Maharashtra's Mantralaya

Mumbai: A woman attempted to commit suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of Mantralaya, the state government headquarters, on Friday afternoon, officials said.

However, her potentially fatal plunge was broken by the metal wire-mesh erected at the first floor level.

As hundreds of people waited outside the offices of various government officials, the woman climbed the floor's boundary wall and jumped off to land on the wire-mesh.

She lay motionless for sometime as security officials rushed there, and removed her from the wire-mesh.

Identified as Priyanka Gupta, the woman is said to be from Thane and was detained by the Marine Lines Police Station.

According to information, she had been reportedly making the rounds of Mantralaya to seek release of her husband who is in the custody of the local police for some offences, but failed to get anything.

This is at least the sixth such suicide attempt in Mantralaya in the past couple of years in which two persons lost their lives, including an elderly farmer who consumed poison.

Alarmed by the incidents, the previous government had installed a safety wire-mesh in February 2018 to prevent suicides.