'Woh Zameen Hamari Hai': Demolition Drive Near Sewri Police Station Disrupted As Residents Protest Against BMC Action - VIDEO |

Mumbai: A demolition of 50 hutments by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) near Sewri Police Station in Mumbai was disrupted after residents blocked the road as they opposed the act.

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Prior to the operation, the BMC had also issued notices for around 50 hutments located in the area. However, as civic officials, accompanied by police personnel, arrived to carry out the demolition, residents, especially women, gathered in large numbers and began protesting and blocking the road.

Salman Ansari

Visuals from the site showed people raising slogans and waving the national flag as they opposed the demolition drive. Women were also seen holding the national flag, using it as a shield to prevent officials from entering the area. Slogans of 'Woh Zameen Hamari Hai' were raised at the site. At one point, a police official was also seen detaining one man amid the escalating tensions.

Salman Ansari

Salman Ansari

The demolition drive comes as the BMC has been carrying out an extensive demolition and encroachment removal drive across Mumbai. The civic body has been conducting action, targeting unauthorised structures, illegal encroachments and hawkers as part of the ongoing crackdown.

As much as 4,194 acres of state and Central government-owned land in the Mumbai Suburban district have been encroached upon. The district spans approximately 369 sq km, or 91,181 acres. According to a 2016 survey, around 4,194 acres of government land in the district are under encroachment. These lands belong to the State Government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, MHADA, and the Central Government.

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