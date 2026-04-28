Mumbai: 4,194 Acres Of Govt Land Encroached Upon; Rehabilitation Push For 1.75 Lakh Slum Dwellers | file pic

Mumbai: As much as 4,194 acres of state and Central governmentowned land in the Mumbai Suburban district have been encroached upon, it was revealed on Monday. The district spans approximately 369 sq km, or 91,181 acres.

The state owns vast land parcels in the suburban region, including Aarey Colony, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari in Goregaon, as well as large tracts in Mankhurd and salt pan lands. According to a 2016 survey, around 4,194 acres of government land in the district are under encroachment.

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These lands belong to the State Government, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, MHADA, and the Central Government. The details were shared during a review meeting chaired by Ashish Shelar, the District Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs.

The meeting focused on slum rehabilitation projects on encroached land. Once completed, approximately 1.75 lakh eligible slum dwellers are expected to receive free housing units. Shelar, who also heads the Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Department, directed officials to prevent further encroachments and resolve obstacles delaying rehabilitation schemes.

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Officials said 926 rehabilitation projects, covering 8.779 million sq m, are currently underway. Of these, 160 projects have been completed, while 322 are in progress. Another 114 projects are stalled due to various issues, and 330 have received approval.

To rehabilitate 1.75 lakh eligible beneficiaries, around 1,04,892 provisional Project Affected Persons housing units and an additional 23,009 units are being made available. The plan also includes 2,416 permanent transit camps.

The meeting also reviewed the current status and legal challenges associated with these projects. Shelar instructed all concerned agencies to work in coordination to prevent future encroachments.

To monitor illegal encroachments, a computerised system called Netram has been developed under the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti initiative. The system uses satellite imagery to track encroachments and alert authorities in real time. Shelar directed officials to act promptly on alerts generated through Netram to remove encroachments.