Mumbai: Citizen Action Spurs Crackdown On Illegal Parking And Encroachment On Kurla’s Premier Road

Mumbai: ​Persistent complaints by local residents about illegal parking and footpath encroachments on Premier Road in Kurla have prompted action from traffic authorities, bringing relief to pedestrians.

​Advocate Alexander D’souza, president of the Premier Road Kurla Citizens Forum, highlighted the daily challenges faced by residents. He described the stretch as hazardous, with footpaths occupied by a “khau galli” (food stalls), forcing pedestrians onto the road. The situation is worsened by indiscriminate parking of four-wheelers, frequent double-parking, and two-wheelers blocking entry and exit points.

“Residents are compelled to walk in the middle of the street, risking accidents, while traffic signals appear largely ignored,” D’souza said, sharing concerns raised by locals on civic groups.

​Following these complaints, Traffic Senior Inspector Ramesh Dhasal initiated action by towing away taxis parked on footpaths. The move had an immediate impact, with no taxis seen occupying pedestrian spaces after the operation. Although towing operations were paused on Sunday, traffic officials visited the site and issued strict warnings to taxi drivers, cautioning them against future violations and indicating that fines would be imposed for non-compliance. "We are doing regular rounds of the area to ensure that the road is free from illegal parking," said Dhasal.

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​Local corporator, Harish Badrige, said that the road was dug up three months ago to lay utilities. "After the road was repaved, the taxis started using the space for illegal parking. We will ensure that the space is available for pedestrians," said Badrige.

​D’souza termed the intervention a “success,” but urged sustained enforcement to ensure long-term relief. He also called on local authorities to restore railings and plant bins that were originally installed through residents’ contributions, aimed at preventing encroachments.

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