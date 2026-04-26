Mumbai Customs Arrest Mother-Son Duo For Smuggling ₹8 Crore Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok Hidden Inside Food Packets | File Pic

Mumbai: A mother-son duo has been arrested by the Mumbai Airport Customs officials for allegedly smuggling drugs worth around Rs 8 crore sourced from Bangkok. The accused had concealed drugs in 40 packets inside food packet items. They told the Customs that they had agreed to do smuggling for the lure of a free foreign trip to Bangkok.

Interception by Air Intelligence Unit

According to the Customs, on Saturday, officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted two passengers, a mother-son duo and residents of Nalasopara, who had arrived from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur on suspicion of carrying contraband. They informed Customs officers that they both had travelled to Bangkok on April 18.

Upon examining their bags, the Customs officers recovered 40 plastic packets inside food item packets. Upon cutting said packets, there was a strong unpleasant odour emanating from the green coloured dry leafy substance in lump form present inside it, officials said.

Positive Test and Value of Seized Drugs

The said substance tested positive for the presence of a narcotic drug purported to be Hydroponic Weed, a substance covered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The net weight of the green coloured dry leafy substance in lump form was 7937 grams valued around Rs 8 crore.

During his statement, the duo admitted to having knowledge, possession, non-declaration, concealment, recovery and seizure of the narcotics substance that is fruiting and flowering-top of plant purported to be Hydroponic Weed. They told the Customs that they had agreed to do smuggling for the lure of a free foreign trip to Bangkok.To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

"The investigations in the case are at a very preliminary stage and efforts are also being made to identify and apprehend key associates of the accused. We are probing who sent the duo to Bangkok and who supplied drugs to them in Bangkok," said a Customs official.

Advocate Birendra Yadav argued for the accused in the court after which they were remanded to judicial custody.

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