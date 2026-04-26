Police Detain AAP Leaders, Tighten Security Outside MP Raghav Chadha’s Residence In Mumbai Amid Protest Plans |

Mumbai: Police have detained leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and imposed strict security measures outside the residence of Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha in Mumbai, following plans by party leaders to stage a protest outside his house.

According to an IANS report, police personnel have blocked both sides of the road to prevent any gathering and vehicular movement. Authorities also carried out preventive detentions of AAP members.

Tension prevailed in Mumbai as police detained several Aam Aadmi Party leaders ahead of a planned protest outside the residence of Raghav Chadha. Authorities blocked the road from both sides to prevent gatherings and vehicular movement. The protest was reportedly planned… pic.twitter.com/RkLsYN4W51 — IANS (@ians_india) April 26, 2026

This news comes in after Raghav Chadha decided to leave the AAP and join the BJP. His exit has triggered sharp reactions within the party ranks, leading to calls for protests by AAP supporters.

Speaking at a press conference , Chadha said that the party had “deviated from its original path” and was no longer functioning in the interest of the country. “The AAP that I nurtured with my blood for 15 years has moved away from its founding principles. It is now working for personal gains rather than public welfare,” he said.

He further claimed that two-thirds of AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs had decided to merge with the BJP. Chadha also described himself as a founding member who had played a key role in building the party’s presence in Delhi and Punjab.

"We have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."

Meanwhile, AAP leaders have strongly criticised the move, terming it a betrayal of the party’s core ideology. The situation remains tense, with police maintaining a heavy presence in the area to prevent escalation

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