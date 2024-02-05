With Solar Power, Rotary Club Brings Life To Palghar

The lives of 393 people inhabiting Murbichapada, Rautpada, Kandipada and Chaudharipada hamlets in Palghar have been literally lit up,thanks to the Rotary Club of Bombay. Under the 37th Integrated Village Development Project, the club strived for four years to set up solar power installations in the Suksale area of Vikramgad taluka.

Supported by Sumitomo Chemical, the project has made life-enhancing facilitieslike street lights, irrigation pumping and water filtration units accessible to the hinter-lands.

Club President Manoj Patodia said that rain-fed agriculture is the villagers' solesource of livelihood. However,lack of perennial water poses a serious problem for them.Also, the village is envelopedby darkness post sunset due to poor street electrification,making it unsafe for women and kids to step outside.

Pratibha Pai, the founder of Chirag Rural DevelopmentFoundation, which is the club's on-ground partner inthe initiative, said 10KW solarpumping systems will enablelift irrigation from the riverand distribute water acrossfarmland.