With paint and brush, Mumbaikars give Dadar Chowpatty a facelift

Don't be surprised if you fail to see litter and paan-stained walls at Dadar Chowpatty on your next visit. In an attempt to give the beach premises a facelift and raise awareness about plastic pollution, a group of Mumbaikars has painted these walls in a weeklong beach-cleaning drive.

The 700m-long wall that separates the beach from the garden and residential areas adjacent to the beach are being painted with simple, yet catching images of marine life on a blue background.

The week-long drive was divided into two phases -- beach clean-up and painting. As many as 140 Mumbaikars from various walks of life, participated in the drive spearheaded by non-profit organisation United Way Mumbai (UWM), as part of its 'Clean Shores Mumbai' initiative, a community impact programme.

Getting rid of social miscreants was one of the primary aims of beautifying the beach.