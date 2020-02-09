From savouring a Malwa meal to attending an EDM party -- what did Mumbaikars do recently?

Date with the calendar girls
The cheer was on as Rio Fizzy Wine, the anytime-anywhere bubbly, launched its debut calendar at Razzberry Rhinoceros. The girls leaped out of the pages of the calendar, or so it seemed, as they gamboled across the ramp by the Juhu beach. You heard that the calendar was shot in Goa with the candid images printed. The girls are said to represent the true essence of the Rio brand - powerful and strong-minded, independent and modern, those who do not conform to traditional expectations, empowering them to live life to the fullest on their own terms. Joining the girls on the ramp was Ashwin Rodrigues, founder, Good Drop Wines who produce the range of Rio Fizzy Wine. And the talk was that the calendar aims to capture the epitome of vivaciousness and act as a talent launchpad for models from all across the globe.
Music and merriment
If you like EDM you would have had a jumping good time at Kater Blau, the Berlin music party presented by edgy menswear brand Kurtees and international artist Akshita Gandhi at Corona Garden in Bandra. Steven Jhangiani, founder and designer of Kurtees, was there with artist Akshita Gandhi who put up an installation resonating with the idea of freedom and permeating the aroma of eccentricity in the air. The electronic music by David Dorad, Pauli Pocket and Kaleekarma went very well with the look of the brand and the artist’s distinctive aesthetic. Guests were treated to a mesmerising music set, accentuated with the bold statement of the limited-edition Kurtees x Artist Akshita Gandhi collection. The beer and spirits added to the cheer in the air.
Joyful journey
It was a gem of an evening at the book-signing session of Francesca Cartier Brickell’s book, The Cartiers: The Untold Story of the Family Behind the Jewellery Empire, presented by Penguin and jewellery influencer Prernaa Makhariaa at Title Waves. The book, you learned, provides an insight into Francesca’s iconic family tracing the journey of a humble Parisian jewellery store to the ultimate symbol of timeless luxury. The book includes anecdotes on Louis Cartier, the visionary designer who created the first men’s wristwatch to help an aviator friend tell the time without taking his hands from the controls of his flying machine, and Pierre Cartier, the master deal-maker who bought the New York headquarters on Fifth Avenue for a double-stranded natural pearl necklace. The book-signing session saw the presence of noted people from the jewellery industry like Pramod Agarwal, Sachin Jain, Sanjay Kothari and Nirupa Bhatt.
Eat treat
The Cameo Kitchen at Flea Bazaar Cafe located at Kamala Mills was at it again. After a successful first edition with Meiphung Oriental, a rustic Naga kitchen from Goa, it was time for the second one with chef Anuradha Joshi Medhora, founder of Charoli that celebrates the royal cuisine of the Malwa plateau. Riyaaz Amlani, MD & CEO of Impresario Handmade Restaurants, played host to a lavish lunch featuring a traditional Malwa meal. It turned out to be an afternoon of slow-cooked, ghee-laden and melt-in-the-mouth moments! Guests thoroughly enjoyed the selection of veg and non-veg items served on a shiny thali. This Malwa menu is on till the month-end with non-veg starters like Shikampuri Kebab, Shammi Kebab, mains of Murge Ki Kadhi, Methi Murg, breads and rice, assorted papad and a delightful dessert halwa.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)