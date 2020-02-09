From savouring a Malwa meal to attending an EDM party -- what did Mumbaikars do recently?

Date with the calendar girls

The cheer was on as Rio Fizzy Wine, the anytime-anywhere bubbly, launched its debut calendar at Razzberry Rhinoceros. The girls leaped out of the pages of the calendar, or so it seemed, as they gamboled across the ramp by the Juhu beach. You heard that the calendar was shot in Goa with the candid images printed. The girls are said to represent the true essence of the Rio brand - powerful and strong-minded, independent and modern, those who do not conform to traditional expectations, empowering them to live life to the fullest on their own terms. Joining the girls on the ramp was Ashwin Rodrigues, founder, Good Drop Wines who produce the range of Rio Fizzy Wine. And the talk was that the calendar aims to capture the epitome of vivaciousness and act as a talent launchpad for models from all across the globe.