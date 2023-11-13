With Cleanliness As USP, Meghalaya’s Mawlynnong Village Sets An Example

Mawlynnong Village | FPJ

Every tourist destination aspires to discover a unique selling point, a compelling feature that will draw visitors year after year. It could be the natural beauty of the landscape or the historical significance embedded in its heritage. However, nestled in the North Eastern state of Meghalaya, there exists a village that captivates hordes of tourists solely for its unparalleled cleanliness.

This village is so immaculate that travellers, both domestic and international, flock to witness and experience its pristine state.

Mawlynnong Village recipient of several awards

Mawlynnong village in the East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya has bagged several awards for the “Best Eco-Tourism Destination” in India. The village in Meghalaya is popularly known as the cleanest village in entire Asia.

While the village gained recognition approximately two decades ago when media reports hailed it as the cleanest village in Asia, the commitment to cleanliness spans over a century among the villagers. Recently, the village welcomed a young secretary, Precious Khongdup, 27, a graduate in Bio-Chemical to carry forward this legacy.

Khongdup, the newly elected village secretary, has taken strides to implement sustainable measures aimed at preserving the cleanliness and eco-friendliness of the village. Despite the longstanding tradition of keeping the vicinity clean, his fresh perspective and initiatives signal a contemporary approach to maintaining the village's pristine reputation.

“By enforcing a ban on plastic usage, prohibiting smoking, and adopting a zero-tolerance policy towards littering, we are committed to creating an environment that reflects our dedication to sustainability,” said Khongdup.

Mawlynnong recognised as cleanest Village In Asia

Mawlynnong has earned the distinction of being recognized as the cleanest village in Asia, making cleanliness its unique selling proposition (USP). During a tour organized for media representatives from Maharashtra by the Central Government's letter notification office, efforts were made to uncover the secrets behind the village's cleanliness and its unwavering commitment to maintaining it.

The village presents a picturesque sight, with not a single tree leaf visible on the roads. The cleaning staff, predominantly women, contribute to this pristine environment. Mawlynnong, known as 'God's Own Garden,' encapsulates the essence of the village. When questioned about the cleanliness, the village head, or 'gaonbudha,' emphasized that cleanliness has been a longstanding habit of the community. Despite a plastic ban, waste is collected weekly and transported to Shillong for disposal, with organic waste transformed into fertilizer.

Initiatives for cleanliness are evident throughout the village, with 150 houses and 500 residents maintaining a sprawling, clean environment. Bamboo rubbish bins called Khoh are strategically placed, and a dedicated team of six women is employed for daily road cleaning. Additionally, every week, the entire village participates in a collective cleaning effort.

Although the village gained prominence 15-20 years ago, attracting tourists, it continues to draw around 500 visitors daily during peak tourist seasons and at least 200 daily at other times.

Despite lacking educational facilities beyond the secondary level, Mawlynnong villagers send their children to Shillong or other cities for education. Remarkably, most of these individuals choose to return to the village, driven by a shared goal of village development. The youth aspire to promote education, reduce school dropouts, and contribute to the overall progress of the village.

