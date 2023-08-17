 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sets Up Suggestion Box On Cleanliness
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC Sets Up Suggestion Box On Cleanliness

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sets Up Suggestion Box On Cleanliness

The civic body has set up a suggestion box at civic headquarters in Belapur for officials and citizens to contribute their ideas and suggestions related to cleanliness. The civic chief Mr Rajesh Narvekar unveiled the box.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 01:23 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come up with a unique approach to cleanliness. The civic body has set up a suggestion box at civic headquarters in Belapur for officials and citizens to contribute their ideas and suggestions related to cleanliness. The civic chief Mr Rajesh Narvekar unveiled the box.

Citizens can contribute ingenious ideas pertaining to cleanliness till August 30. The inauguration of this initiative took place during a special interactive session with citizens on Facebook live streaming as part of the 'Swachh Survekshan 2023' campaign.

The event was aligned with the 'Majhi Mati Majha Desh' movement, which aimed to engage the community in championing cleanliness. Mr. Narvekar emphasized the significant contributions of NMMC's officers and employees in enhancing the city's reputation while acknowledging the rising expectations that demand increased responsibility. Notably innovative, the commissioner proposed incorporating employees' cleanliness efforts into their performance evaluations.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Plants 75 Indigenous Saplings In Nerul Under ‘Majhi Maati Majha Desh’ Campaign
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu Targets Govt On Marathi Signboards Issue

Mumbai News: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu Targets Govt On Marathi Signboards Issue

Thane Crime: Four Teens Booked For Murder Bid

Thane Crime: Four Teens Booked For Murder Bid

NCP Split: Sharad Pawar Faction Unlikely To File Response To ECI By Today

NCP Split: Sharad Pawar Faction Unlikely To File Response To ECI By Today

Many People Trying To Checkmate Me, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Many People Trying To Checkmate Me, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sets Up Suggestion Box On Cleanliness

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sets Up Suggestion Box On Cleanliness