Navi Mumbai: NMMC Sets Up Suggestion Box On Cleanliness

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has come up with a unique approach to cleanliness. The civic body has set up a suggestion box at civic headquarters in Belapur for officials and citizens to contribute their ideas and suggestions related to cleanliness. The civic chief Mr Rajesh Narvekar unveiled the box.

Citizens can contribute ingenious ideas pertaining to cleanliness till August 30. The inauguration of this initiative took place during a special interactive session with citizens on Facebook live streaming as part of the 'Swachh Survekshan 2023' campaign.

The event was aligned with the 'Majhi Mati Majha Desh' movement, which aimed to engage the community in championing cleanliness. Mr. Narvekar emphasized the significant contributions of NMMC's officers and employees in enhancing the city's reputation while acknowledging the rising expectations that demand increased responsibility. Notably innovative, the commissioner proposed incorporating employees' cleanliness efforts into their performance evaluations.

