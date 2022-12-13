Winter session of Maharashtra Legislature to be held from December 19 to 30 at Nagpur

Picture for representation |

Mumbai: The Business Advisory Committees (BACs) of the state assembly and council on Tuesday at their meetings have finalised the duration of the upcoming winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature for the period of two weeks from December 19 to 30 to be held in Nagpur. It was also decided that BACs will meet again on December 28 or 29 to take a call on further extending the duration.

The opposition parties had demanded that the session should be held for three weeks to take up issues pertaining to the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions during the winter session.

Earlier, the Legislature Secretariat had released a tentative schedule for the winter session for the period of December 19 to 29. However, the BACs of two houses today formally discussed the time duration of the session up to December 30.

The BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said ‘’The session will take place till December 30. The business advisory committee will meet on December 28 to discuss whether or not to extend the duration of the session. The Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is quite aggressive for a three week winter session.’’

Earlier, the leader of opposition in the state assembly Ajit Pawar at the BAC demanded that the session should be held for three weeks to give justice to the issues from Vidarbha and Marathwada.

‘’The winter session for the last two years could not be held at Nagpur due to the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the opposition demanded that the session should take place for three weeks to take up a slew of issues of the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions as this will remove the feeling of people about neglect to them,’’ he noted. He suggested that the proceedings of the legislature should begin at 9.30 am daily so that a large number of legislators can participate during discussions.

Further, Pawar said that the state government should organise a grand celebration of the Marathwada 75th Marathwada Mukti Sangram which is on. September 17, 2023 with the involvement of all Political parties. He recalled that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had made the allocation of Rs 500 crore in the annual budget for 2022-23.