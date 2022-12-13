e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra cabinet approves resumption of Jalyukta Shivar water conservation project

The cabinet also approved a slew of major decisions including amendment to the labour laws and charging of nominal stamp duty and registration fee to settle agrarian lands' dispute.

Sanjay JogUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday, December 13, approved major decisions. One among those was resuming of the water conservation project Jalyukta Shivar Yojna 2.0.

Started during BJP-led government's tenure by the then Chief Minister and current Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the project was introduced to ensure availability in areas with water scarcity.

The cabinet also cleared the amendment to the labour laws to change provision of imprisonment by increased fine and has said that they will also repeal old and outdated provision.

As FPJ earlier reported, the cabinet today also cleared the decision of charging nominal stamp duty of Rs 1000 and registration fee of Rs 100 on documents of settlement of agriculture land disputes. The government aims to facilitate early settlement of disagreements.

The cabinet today also accepted resignation of Advocate General Ashutosh Arvind Kumbhakoni. He had tendered his resigntion earlier which was kept in abeyance till December.

