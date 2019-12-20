WINTER SESSION: CAG raps ex-BJP govt for high pendency of UCs worth Rs 65,921.35 cr

Nagpur: Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) has rapped the previous BJP-led government in the state for lack of proper departmental monitoring in utilisation of grants sanctioned for specific purposes. CAG has observed that non-submission of 32,570 utilisation certificates (UCs), amounting to Rs 65,921.35 crore, as on March 31, 2018 defeats the very purpose of legislative control over the public purse. High pendency of UCs was fraught with the risk of misappropriation of funds and fraud, it said.

According to the CAG report for 2017-18 fiscal, tabled in the legislature on Friday, the outstanding UCs of 38,884 worth Rs 60,321.78 crore were reported as on March 31, 2017.

The majority of cases of non-submission of UCs related to departments of urban development, 46%. This is followed by school education & sports (8%), planning (8%), public health (7%), tribal development (6%), industries (5%), rural development and water conservation (5%), agriculture (4%), social justice and special assistance (2%), water supply and sanitation (1%), and revenue and forest (1%). Furthermore, CAG said there was no assurance that the money was actually incurred during the financial year for the purpose for which it was sanctioned/authorised by legislature.

CAG has recommended that issues holding up submission of (UCs) should be identified to ensure their submission within the stipulated time.

Further, CAG has expressed serious displeasure over delays in submission and finalisation of accounts by autonomous bodies and commercial undertakings citing that it dilutes accountability and defeats the purpose of preparation of accounts. CAG has recommended that the controlling departments may identify the reasons for delay in finalisation of accounts of autonomous bodies and undertakings and institute remedial measures to ensure that arrears in accounts are cleared in a time-bound manner.

CAG has also asked the state finance department to conduct a comprehensive review of all items that appeared under minor head and ensure that all such receipts and expenditure are booked under the appropriate heads of accounts to avoid opaqueness in the accounts.