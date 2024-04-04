'Winds Of Change Are Blowing Across India': Shiv Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday claimed winds of change are blowing across the country ahead of the Lok Sabha election and predicted a "miracle" when votes polled in Bihar and Jharkhand are counted in June.

Seeking votes for party's Mumbai North-East candidate Sanjay Dina Patil during campaigning in Vikhroli, the former minister said: "The BJP's policy is [to make opponents join them] or face [jail]."

In this regard, he cited the examples of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, both anti-BJP politicians who were arrested by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) in separate money laundering cases.

"Winds of change are blowing in the country. There will be a miracle [in poll outcome] in Bihar and Jharkhand," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asserted, predicting a good show by the INDIA bloc parties. He maintained the South India has slammed the door on the BJP, be it Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu, as far as elections are concerned. The BJP-led NDA has set the target of winning more than 400 seats as it wants to change the Constitution, Thackeray claimed.