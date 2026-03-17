'Willpower Strong Theva...', Maha Dy CM Eknath Shinde On Video Call To Manda Mhatre As BJP MLA From Belapur Suffers Heart Attack - WATCH

Navi Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Tuesday, March 17, spoke to BJP MLA Manda Mhatre via video call enquiring about her health after news of a heart attack surfaced. The Deputy CM cheered her and urged her to remain strong, saying, "willpower strong theva."

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The video of their conversation was posted on Manda Mhatre's official handle on X. The post captioned, "Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke via video call, inquired about the health, and extended best wishes for a speedy recovery. The love and blessings of the people are with me. I will soon fully recover and resume service to the people."

In the video call, Shinde is heard saying, "Bilkul chinta karu naka. Amhi sagde aple sobat ahot. Manda Tai Tension karu naka. Will power strong theva. Tumhi lavkar bare honar. Parat aplyala kaam karaycha ahe ani jantechi seva karaychi ahe. (Don’t worry at all. We are all with you. Manda Tai, don't take tension. Keep your willpower strong. You will get well soon. We have work to do again and serve the people."

The BJP MLA from Belapur was admitted to Apollo Hospital after suffering a heart attack. According to reports, she experienced chest pain and discomfort in the early hours of March 17. Her family acted quickly and rushed her to the hospital. An emergency procedure was conducted, and she is now stable. Her son, Nilesh, while speaking to Newsband, said that two stents were placed during the procedure to clear the blockage. Although she is currently in the ICU, her condition is stable and responding well to treatment.

Who is Manda Mhatre?

Born on January 20, 1956, Manda Mhatre is a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the current MLA from the Belapur constituency.

According to IndiaLeader.com, Mhatre has been recognised for her work with the fishermen community.

Mhatre had defeated Sandeep Naik, son of Ganesh Naik, in the 2024 assembly elections. Sandeep Naik had contested on the NCP (SP) ticket.

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