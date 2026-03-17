'Party's High Command Not In Mumbai, Leadership Elsewhere': Sanjay Raut's Dig At Eknath Shinde Over Delhi Visit - WATCH

Mumbai: Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday took a dig at Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on his Delhi visit, alleging that despite using the Shiv Sena name, his party does not operate independently from Mumbai.

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While speaking to news agency IANS, Raut said, "Eknath Shinde is the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. His party’s high command is not in Mumbai. Though he uses the Shiv Sena name, the party's boss is Amit Shah. The leader of both Ajit Pawar's NCP and Shinde's Sena is Amit Shah. For decisions related to Maharashtra, they go to Delhi and meet Amit Shah."

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Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left for Delhi on Monday evening. Today, Shinde arrived in Parliament and also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Moreover, in the backdrop of the parliamentary Budget Session in New Delhi, the Deputy CM also held an important meeting with Shiv Sena MPs, including Prataprao Jadhav, Shrikant Shinde, Milind Deora, Shrirang Barne, Ravindra Waikar, Dhairyasheel Mane, Naresh Mhaske, Bhausaheb Chaudhary yesterday. According to the Deputy CM's official handle, discussions took place on various proceedings of the session, budget, and the party's stance against the backdrop of the current challenges facing the country.