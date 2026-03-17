Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Holds Key Talks With PM Narendra Modi, Focus On Development, Gulf Crisis, Political Row

Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Holds Key Talks With PM Modi, Focus On Development, Gulf Crisis, Political Row |

New Delhi, March 17: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Tuesday, in a meeting that lasted over an hour and covered a range of state and national concerns.

The interaction also saw Shiv Sena Members of Parliament, led by Shrikant Shinde, meeting the prime minister during the visit.

Development agenda and Gulf situation discussed

During the meeting, Shinde briefed the prime minister on ongoing infrastructure and development projects in Maharashtra. He also discussed the evolving situation in the Gulf region, which has raised concerns over the safety of Indian citizens working abroad.

Speaking after the meeting, Shinde said his party stands firmly with the Centre during what he described as a critical time. He emphasised the need for unity and support for decisions taken in the interest of national security.

He also informed that citizens from Maharashtra who were stranded in cities such as Kuwait, Dubai and Muscat have now been safely brought back to Mumbai and Pune.

Opposition targeted over remarks

Shinde used the occasion to criticise Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of making statements that could harm national interest during a sensitive geopolitical phase.

He alleged that certain remarks were aimed at drawing international attention rather than strengthening national unity. The Deputy Chief Minister also targeted opposition parties, including the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray faction, accusing them of spreading baseless rumours about a gas shortage in Maharashtra.

He maintained that there is no shortage of gas cylinders in the state and said measures are being taken to curb black marketing.

Party stance and recent developments

Invoking Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, Shinde said the party continues to prioritise national interest over political gains, especially during challenging times.

He also announced that Dr Jyoti Waghmare has been elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha, calling her a capable leader with a strong understanding of social issues.

Separately, Shinde met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Piyush Goyal were present during interactions, marking a politically significant visit to the national capital.

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