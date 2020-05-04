Will wine shops open in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai? Excise dept gives permission to 843 establishments

The Maharashtra Excise Dept on Monday estimated that 241 country liquor shops, 328 foreign liquor shops and 274 beer shops in Mumbai and Mumbai Suburban districts would be open starting May 4.

The department is expecting a daily tax revenue of Rs 75 lakh. Currently, the department is coordinating with the city police to avoid crowds.

Initial reports have said that some of the wine shops have already started opening, but it's highly likely that the above ones will open full-scale tomorrow.

All local police stations have been asked to deal with the situation in their area. They would be acting as per requirement to control overcrowding at wineshops," said the spokesperson for the Mumbai police.