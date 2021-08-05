Will Mumbai local trains open for general public? Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray says 'will take decision with sense of responsibility'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday while speaking again about the reopening of Mumbai local trains service to the general public said that the government will take the decision with a sense of responsibility. The chief minister was speaking during the inaugral function of a new building of H West ward. Even though restrictions have been eased in Mumbai and Thane, the Thackeray government has not given a green signal for the genera public to board the local trains.
Speaking at the event, the CM praised Mumbai municipal corporation's numerous efforts for containing the spread of COVID-19 infection. The H West ward building will be the first in Mumbai to be constructed with foresight. Citing this, the CM said that changes happen in Mumbai first and then in the entire nation.
Lauding the Mumbai civic body, the CM said that Mumbai's covid model is being appreciated globally as it also helped in containing the virus effectively in Asia's biggest slum at Dharavi.
Further speaking about the ease of restrictions which were announced three days ago, the CM said that restrictions have been eased in all possible places. He has urged the citizens to coordinate with the government and requested them to not give up the race of fight against coronavirus.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Maharashtra government to get back to the court on allowing train travel for all in Mumbai. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni was hearing a clutch of public interest litigations (PIL) seeking directions for allowing local train travel for vaccinated lawyers, journalists, and fully vaccinated citizens in Mumbai.
According to a report, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhkoni informed the High Court that a letter from the State Disaster Management Authority to the Railways for train travel for lawyers would be issued by today evening.
On Monday, the Bombay High Court had asked the Maharashtra government why people who had received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine could not be permitted to travel by local trains in Mumbai.
What was even the purpose of taking both doses of the vaccine if citizens were expected to stay inside their homes even after taking the anti-Covid-19 jabs, a bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni asked.
