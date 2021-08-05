Mumbai: Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on August 5

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 79.45 percent on Thursday. The water level in the lakes was 37.26 percent this time last year.
The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.
According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 11,49,971 million litres of water or 79.45 percent as recorded on Thursday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 37.26% with 5,39,307 million litres, while in 2019 the water stock was 13,01,984 million litres.
Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively.
The water level in Tansa is at 99.75 percent, as per the latest update.
At Modak Sagar, 99.99% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 81.20%, Upper Vaitarna has 65.04%, Bhatsa 74.89%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.
Check detailed water level here:
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with occasional intense spells on Thursday.
IMD has also warned of the possibility of occasional gusty winds, reaching 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph.
The IMD on Thursday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 4.29 mm, 6.27 mm and 3.08 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.17 metres is expected at 9.59 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 2.19 metres is likely to occur at 4.21 pm today.
When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.
Earlier on August 2, the IMD has said that rainfall during August and September, the second half of the four-month rainfall season, is likely to be on the higher side of normal.
In another forecast for August, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said monsoon is also likely to be normal in the month.