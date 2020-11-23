Will Maharashtra impose another lockdown? Here's what CM Uddhav Thackeray said in his warning against COVID-19 'tsunami'

With Covid-19 cases again surging in some parts of the country, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday warned people that the possible second wave may be a "Tsunami".

Although the CM did not directly say that the state will impose lockdown, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stated that the decision regarding lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after reviewing the situation in next 8-10 days.

"We have celebrated all the festivals with patience so far. I had urged everyone to take all the precautions during Diwali celebrations as well and everybody obeyed it. I would like to thank everyone for that. Even during Chhath Puja celebrations, people behaved patiently. In Maharashtra, we are able to control the COVID-19 situation in many ways but we will have to avoid visiting crowded places," Uddhav Thackeray added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister further stated that he is a bit upset with the citizens as after Diwali the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has started rising again.

"Lockdown has been imposed in various parts of the world and the number of cases is also increasing in Delhi. I would like to appeal to everyone to avoid going to crowded places. We all are hearing nowadays that vaccine will be arriving soon in India but currently we do not have any vaccine so we have to take preventive measures. After completing five years, if I will be asked what work did I do, I don't want to say that I only imposed lockdowns," said Thackeray.

(With inputs form agencies)