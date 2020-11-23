Decision regarding lockdown in Maharashtra will be taken after reviewing situation: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday said a decision regarding lockdown in the state will be taken after reviewing the situation in the upcoming eight to 10 days.

Maharashtra Deputy CM said that government is reviewing the COVID-19 situation after huge crowds flocked the markets during festive season of Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi.

"There was a huge crowd during Diwali period. Even at the time of Ganesha Chaturthi, we saw crowds. We are speaking to relevant departments. We'll review the situation for next 8-10 days and then the further decision will be taken about the lockdown," he said.

Pawar said that people neglected all the health protocols during Diwali, thinking that the disease is no more.

"During Diwali, there was a huge crowd as if coronavirus itself died due to heavy crowd. Now there are predictions that second wave may come. Government has made a lot of regulations to start schools which includes different ways as to how they should be sanitized," he added.