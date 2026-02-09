 'Will Love Everyone Who Gives Love': Adnan Sami Hits Back At Congress, Sanjay Raut Over Criticism Of His Meeting With RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
Adnan Sami reacted strongly to criticism over his meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, after Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders questioned his intent. Addressing remarks about his father’s role in Pakistan, Sami said legal nationality changes must be accepted. He also took a swipe at Sanjay Raut while defending his views on the RSS.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Monday, February 09, 2026, 06:05 PM IST
Mumbai: Singer-composer Adnan Sami on Monday, February 9, responded to criticism from the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut over his recent meeting with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, after the Sangh was termed “anti-national.” The political reactions came after Sami shared photos on social media showing him dining with Bhagwat and praising the RSS.

Earlier, the Congress alleged that Sami’s father had served as a pilot in the Pakistan Air Force and was involved in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, including the Pathankot air base attack. Responding to the remarks, Sami said it would be unfair to hold individuals accountable for the actions of their ancestors. "It would not be fair on you if anyone blames you for the tragic partition which your foreFATHERS were responsible for, as you cannot be held responsible for any of their deeds."

He added, "Regardless, today you acknowledge Pakistan as a legitimate nation despite this. It was once India, and it is now Pakistan… Therefore, once a legitimate conversion has taken place legally & as per procedure, then you accept it and move on…"

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut had questioned the message the RSS was sending to the nation by sharing a meal with Sami.

Addressing Raut as 'my dear Sanjay', the singer said, "It will be extremely wrong of me to blame your beloved father for the atrocious manner in which you play the harmonium. Your fingering is completely wrong and misplaced! I will be happy to teach you! "

Adnan Sami's Post With Mohan Bhagwat

"Had an incredible afternoon with the legendary Sarsanghchalak (Chief) of RSS, Sri Mohan Bhagwat ji. It was delightful to hear him speak, and there were so many myths & misconceptions that he so eloquently explained & cleared. An incredible gentleman & beautiful soul," the Padma Shri recipient wrote in his post on X on Sunday.

