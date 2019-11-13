Will find a way to work with Congress-NCP: Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Amidst the ongoing crisis over Maharashtra government formation, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday affirmed, his party will find a way to work together with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress.

“Sena may have some ideological differences with Congress and NCP, but we will work our way out, we will find out our way soon,” said Uddhav addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

Attacking the BJP over its claim that the Sena was in touch with the Congress-NCP since the October 24 poll results, Thackeray said he had allied with the chief NDA constituent in its “dark times”.

“Sena and BJP were together for more than two decades, but now we have to go with Congress-NCP because Maharashtra deserves a stable government,” added Uddhav.

“I officially spoke to the Congress-NCP only yesterday (November 11), seeking support for government formation. We will work out a formula for the same,” he told reporters.

“Now it seems, the Governor has given us ample time of six months to decide on government formation,” Thackeray said sarcastically. “We had asked for 48 hrs but the Governor gave us six months,” he said.

Hailing Arvind Sawant for his resignation from his post as Union Minister, Uddhav stated Sawant’s courage deserve immense accolades.

“Arvind showed what a true Shiv Sainik is like, many people have lust towards ministerial posts, but he took such a bold step for the sake of Maharashtra and the party,” stated the Sena chief.

However, senior leaders from Congress-NCP at a joint press conference informed, both the parties have not initiated any dialogue regarding extending any support to Sena.

As there are severe ideological differences between the two parties, thus NCP-Congress will come to a consensus after holding a discussion.