'Why no 'Tandav' for Arnab Goswami's 'sedition': Sena slams BJP over leaked WhatsApp chats

Shiv Sena has slammed BJP for its silence on the purported chats between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council head Partho Dasgupta.

The purported chats widely reported in media mentioned that Goswami, the editor-in-chief of Republic TV, was privy to the Balakot airstrikes. The conversations are part of the charge sheet filed by Mumbai police in the court in the TRP case.

In the editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena has slammed BJP for its 'uproar' against the web series Tandav. "BJP has been opposing a web series called 'Tandav' alleging that Hindu deities have been insulted in the series. They also registered FIRs against the producers and directors of 'Tandav' in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. At the same time, the BJP has not yet commented on Arnab Goswami's seditious actions," said the party in its editorial.

"There is no problem in discussing which scenes in 'Tandav' the BJP has objected to and why. But if they discuss Arnab Goswami's treason, that will be the real tribute to the martyrs in of the Pulwama attack."

Earlier, days after the transcript of WhatsApp chat between Republic TV's Arnab Goswami and former BARC chairman Partho Dasgupta went viral on social media, Congress demanded action against Goswami for violating Official Secrets Act.