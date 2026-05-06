'Why Isn't Special Session Called To Implement Shakti Act?' Rohit Pawar Demands Strict Laws In Rape & Assault Cases In Maharashtra

'Why Isn't Special Session Called To Implement Shakti Act?' Rohit Pawar Calls For Stringent Laws In Palghar & Pune Rape & Assault Cases | PTI Photo

Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has demanded the immediate implementation of the Shakti Act after recent assault and rape cases involving minor girls in Maharashtra. He alleged that criminals no longer fear the law and criticised the Maharashtra government for failing to stop atrocities against women and children and asked, "Will the government finally wake up now or not?"

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He further questioned, "Why isn't a one-day special session called immediately to implement the Shakti Act? Or why isn't an ordinance issued?"

In a disturbing incident in Palghar, Pawar said a 55-year-old self-styled tantrik visited the family of a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly assaulted after being called to fetch medicine for her ailing sister. In another case from Akola, a 10-year-old girl was also subjected to atrocities.

In Pune's Nasrapur, public outrage broke out after the rape and murder of a four-year-old girl by a 65-year-old man. From Parvati, a 50-year-old man was found allegedly indulging in an obscene act with his granddaughter at their home in the absence of her parents.

He added, "In the state, many women and girls are being preyed upon in this manner by tantriks, and the government has failed to stop these atrocities."

Recently, Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has written to Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma seeking urgent intervention over “rising” crimes against women and girls in the state and pressing for immediate implementation of the ‘Shakti’ law.

What is Shakti Law?

The Shakti Criminal Laws (Maharashtra Amendment) Bill, 2020, inspired by the Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh and other similar laws, was passed by the Maharashtra legislature in 2021. It is awaiting the President’s assent. Once implemented, it will provide for stringent punishment, including capital punishment, within a stipulated time frame.

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