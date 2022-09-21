Why interviews in Chennai for projects in Maharashtra? Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde-Fadnavis govt |

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday slammed the Shinde Fadnavis government and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) in particular chaired by CM Eknath Shinde for walk-in interviews by the company engaged in the construction of Bandra Versova sea link in Chennai and not in various parts of Maharashtra. He alleged that the workers from other states are being brought in for Versova-Bandra Sea Link's work, which has been stalled for a long time.

The company hired for the completion of the project has been changed, claimed Aaditya Thackeray adding that it has decided to recruit some posts for the work. He thereby claimed that due to the walk-in interviews in Chennai the youths from Mumbai and Maharashtra would not be able to appear for the same as they will lose the job opportunities.

For the job, one requires a degree in Civil Engineering. However, Aaditya tried to point out that there are no walk-in interviews for these posts anywhere in Maharashtra as the interviews for these posts are being held at the Ramada Plaza Hotel in Chennai. He lashed out at the Shinde-Fadnavis government and claimed that it was a ploy by the state govt to cripple the youth of Maharashtra.

"If the work of this project is in Mumbai, then why aren't the youths from the state given a chance? All these things are happening with the consent of CM Eknath Shinde. And if it is not then it means that the chief minister is not paying attention to all these matters,"he added.

He also targeted the Shinde Fadnavis government over Vedanta Foxconn saying that the government was yet to give an official answer as to why the project went to Gujarat. "Only accusations and counter-accusations are going on,"he said.

A few days ago over the same Vedanta-Foxconn matter, Aaditya hit back at Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis over his "Gujarat is no Pakistan" comment.

"Is Maharashtra Pakistan that you drove the project to Gujarat? What mistake has the youth of Maharashtra made?" questioned Aaditya.

Fadnavis had said the neighbouring state was "no Pakistan", and also accused the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of graft.

"Gujarat is no Pakistan. It is our brother. This is a healthy competition. We want to get ahead of Karnataka, and everyone. The Opposition's policy was to stop everything, and with such policy, Maharashtra could not beat Gujarat," the senior BJP leader had said.