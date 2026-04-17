'Why Call Her Mastermind'? Nida Khan’s Lawyer Questions Narrative In Nashik 'Corporate Jihad' Case |

Fresh developments have emerged in the ongoing controversy linked to Tata Consultancy Services in Nashik, with defence counsel Advocate Baba Sayyad stating that there are no allegations of forced religious conversion against his client, Nida Khan. He clarified that the FIR only includes charges related to hurting religious sentiments.

Speaking on the matter, the lawyer emphasised that public narratives around the case do not align with the contents of the official complaint.

#WATCH | Nashik, Maharashtra | Advocate Baba Sayyad representing Nida Khan, one of the accused in the Nashik TCS case, says, "... If you look at the FIR, there are no mentions of forced religious conversion... I don't know why she's being portrayed as the mastermind when her… pic.twitter.com/ceLWv6pkNT — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2026

FIR details and role of accused

According to the defence, the primary accused in the case is Danish Sheikh, while Nida Khan and another individual have been named as co accused. Sayyad noted that Khan has been named in just one FIR and that the only allegation against her pertains to hurting religious sentiments.

He also addressed claims describing Khan as a ‘mastermind’, stating that there is no basis for such assertions in the FIR. He added that legal action will be initiated in the Sessions Court in the coming days.

Clarification on employment role

The lawyer further clarified that Nida Khan was not employed as a Human Resources manager at TCS, as widely reported, but worked as a process associate. He argued that several terms being circulated in public discourse have no legal standing unless reflected in official records.

Police investigation widens

Meanwhile, the police investigation has intensified, with officials recovering around 78 call records, emails, and chat exchanges linked to the accused. Authorities have also indicated possible financial transactions that are now under scrutiny.

So far, a total of nine cases have been registered, including one at Deolali Camp police station and eight at Mumbai Naka police station. Two accused remain in police custody, which is set to end shortly.

Precautionary measures by company

In response to the situation, TCS has advised employees at its Nashik branch to work from home, citing safety and convenience. The move comes amid heightened tensions surrounding the case.

As investigations continue, officials are expected to examine digital and financial evidence closely, while legal proceedings are likely to shape the next phase of the case.

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