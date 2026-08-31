'Who Will Call Us Papa & Mummy Now?': Parents Of 8-Year-Old Run Over In Bandra By Woman Nutritionist Cry Inconsolably; Seek Justice |

Mumbai: The grieving parents of eight-year-old Ansh Gupta, who was allegedly run over by an SUV driven by 45-year-old nutritionist Megha Rawal in Bandra West, broke down while seeking justice for their only child.

Videos that have surfaced online show Ansh's parents crying inconsolably as relatives try to comfort them following the tragedy on Sunday. His father, Arvind Gupta, was also seen with folded hands while appealing for justice.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A tragic road accident took place near Mount Mary Steps on Sunday, August 30, in which an 8-year-old boy, identified as Ansh Gupta, was killed after being hit by a car.



Parents of the deceased say, "Who will call us Papa and Mummy now? We want justice. My… pic.twitter.com/PwUykW80Je — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

Grieving Parents Break Down On Camera

Speaking to mediapersons, the grieving parents said, “Who will call us Papa and Mummy now? We want justice. My child was walking by the side of the road, and the car hit and killed him.” Ansh's father later said his son was his only child and that he had been left devastated by the loss.

“My son was Ansh; I want justice for what happened to him. He was my only child... He has been snatched away from me. What am I to do? I just want justice; that is all I want,” Arvind Gupta said. He also recalled receiving a message informing him that his child had met with an accident. “I came here, and everyone told me there had been an accident,” he said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Father of deceased child, Arvind Gupta, says, "My son was Ansh; I want justice for what happened to him. He was my only child... He has been snatched away from me. What am I to do? I just want justice; that is all I want... My daughter is over there… https://t.co/oALA1uAEi7 pic.twitter.com/ohPKOc4xyr — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026

A relative of the family alleged that the woman driver had deliberately run over the child and criticised her for allegedly failing to immediately get out of the vehicle or take him to hospital. The allegation has not been independently established, and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation.

What Happened In Bandra?

According to police, the accident occurred between 2.15 pm and 2.30 pm on St John Baptist Road, near Jijamata Garden in Bandra West. The road leads towards Mount Mary Church.

Ansh, who lived in the Kadeshwar area, had reportedly gone to the garden to play. He was allegedly crossing the road while returning home when he was struck by an Innova Hycross SUV driven by Rawal.

An eyewitness alleged that Rawal was speaking on the phone and that the vehicle was travelling at high speed. Police said these claims would be independently verified during the investigation.

Another eyewitness claimed that Rawal stopped the vehicle some distance away after people at the spot raised an alarm. An auto-rickshaw driver reportedly rushed the injured boy to Holy Hospital in Bandra West, where doctors declared him dead at around 3.45 pm.

Woman Driver Arrested

Bandra police reached the spot after being alerted by bystanders and conducted a panchnama. Rawal was taken into custody and subsequently arrested. Police said Regional Transport Office (RTO) experts will examine the SUV, bearing registration number 24 BH 0455 B, to help establish the circumstances and exact cause of the crash.

A case has been registered under Sections 105, 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder, rash driving, acts endangering life and dangerous driving. Police are also verifying the eyewitness claim that Rawal was allegedly using a mobile phone while driving.